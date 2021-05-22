Kim Kardashian dons camouflage print jumpsuit with sister Khloé Kardashian for dinner

Kim Kardashian along with her sisters was snapped attending sister Kendall Jenner’s 818 Tequila launch party on Friday night. She grabbed everyone’s attention in a bodycon ensemble.

Kim Kardashian was wearing a camouflage print bodycon jumpsuit which featured a deep neckline with side cut-out at the waist giving it a quirky look. She accessorised the look with of golden statement earrings and black sandals.

Finishing off the look, she also opted for a leather handbag and went subtle with the makeup; keeping hair all open.

On the work front, Kim Kardashian is seen currently in the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

