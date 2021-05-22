Kylie Jenner steps out in plunging neckline risky black jumpsuit for dinner date with sisters

Kylie Jenner sets the bar high every-time she steps out in public. Last night, was one such night when the star was spotted flaunting some great fashion game.

Kylie was snapped as she headed out for dinner out with Kim Kardashian and Khloe Kardashian at Craig’s in Los Angeles. The star was donning a sexy black bodycon jumpsuit featuring a sexy deep plunging neckline flaunting her toned curves.

To complete the look, she paired with a pair of black heels and pair of earrings she kept her makeup subtle and minimal with hair all open.

On the professional terms, Kylie is currently seen in the last season of Keeping Up With The Kardashians.

Also Read: Kylie Jenner bares it all in risky woven dress, shares sultry pictures from her beach vacation

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results