BTS’ Butter surpasses chart-topping single Dynamite’s 101.1 million views YouTube record in less than 24 hours

To simply say that BTS' new single 'Butter' is a summer bop of the year would be an understatement. On April 26, a countdown began on BTS' BangtanTV channel where fans around the world watched butter melting on their screens for an hour. At the end of it, BTS' second English single's title 'Butter' was revealed and that the song is releasing on May 21. After much anticipation, several teasers, and concept clips, the music video dropped and well, it's been a whole experience.

It's been than a year since BTS dropped their first-ever English single 'Dynamite' which propelled them to No. 1 at Billboard Hot 100 and earned their first Grammy nomination in the Top Duo/Group category. Now, with the new dance-pop track, BTS has surpassed their retro-theme disco track's YouTube record. It's BTS vs BTS only. The music video has registered 101.2 million views at around 6:39 am IST on May 22, in less than 24 hours, surpassing the previous record set by them. YouTube is officially yet to announce the record yet, in next few days.

The music video of 'Butter' already had over 3.89 million concurrent viewers ahead of the release and within an hour, it had surpassed 21 million views. Now, it has amassed over 55 million views on YouTube again in 10 hours & 16 minutes surpassing the record of 'Dynamite'.

A range of musicians including Rob Grimaldi, Stephen Kirk, Ron Perry, Jenna Andrews, Alex Bilowitz, and Sebastian Garcia have lent their hands in writing the song. Leader RM also partook in the making of the track to add in the signature BTS style. 'Butter' is a dance-pop track that easily becomes listeners’ favorite earworm, with its distinctive baseline and crisp synth sounds. Sometimes smooth and at times charismatic, the duality of BTS they claim to “owe [it all] to [my] mother” will melt listeners' hearts. The fun and witty lyrics brimming with positive and bright energy will instantly uplift moods.

'Dynamite' had become the fastest music video in YouTube history to record 100 million views. The platform confirmed on August 23, 2020, that the song registered 101.1 million views in its first 24 hours, setting the record for the most-viewed music video in YouTube’s history. With this song, they made history by becoming the first Korean group to achieve No. 1 on Billboard Hot 100.

The band will perform 'Butter' for the first time at the upcoming Billboard Music Awards on May 23. They are nominated for four categories at this year’s award – Top Duo/Group, Top Song Sales Artist, Top Social Artist, and Top Selling Song. BTS is also kicking off Good Morning America’s Summer Concert Series on May 28.

