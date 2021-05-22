Radhika Apte gets her first dose of COVID vaccination; co-star Vijay Varma dedicates a meme to her

Radhika Apte has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to take the COVID-19 jab. On Friday, the actress took her first dose of the vaccination and shared a picture to reveal the same.

Radhika shared a picture of herself showing off the arm on which she gt the shot and flexing her other arm. "JABBED #finally #vaccination (sic)," she captioned the post.

While several congratulated the actor for getting her first dose, Apte's co-star Vijay Varma shared a hilarious meme responding to her post. He took the comment section of the post and wrote, "I posted a story just for u. Pls check (sic)."

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Radhika (@radhikaofficial)

Vijay shared a meme featuring actress Ratna Pathak Shah as her popular character Maya Sarabhai from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The caption accompanying the picture read: “Monisha beta,'jabbed' bolo. This 'vaccinated' is just too middle class.”

Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte were recently seen sharing screen in the recently released series OK Computer.

ALSO READ: Radhika Apte confesses she felt very exploited on the sets of Ram Gopal Varma’s Rakta Charitra

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results