Radhika Apte gets her first dose of COVID vaccination; co-star Vijay Varma dedicates a meme to her

Radhika Apte has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to take the COVID-19 jab. On Friday, the actress took her first dose of the vaccination and shared a picture to reveal the same.
Radhika shared a picture of herself showing off the arm on which she gt the shot and flexing her other arm. "JABBED #finally #vaccination (sic)," she captioned the post.
Vijay shared a meme featuring actress Ratna Pathak Shah as her popular character Maya Sarabhai from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The caption accompanying the picture read: “Monisha beta,'jabbed' bolo. This 'vaccinated' is just too middle class.”
Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte were recently seen sharing screen in the recently released series OK Computer.
