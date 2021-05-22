Radhika Apte gets her first dose of COVID vaccination; co-star Vijay Varma dedicates a meme to her

Radhika Apte has become the latest Bollywood celebrity to take the COVID-19 jab. On Friday, the actress took her first dose of the vaccination and shared a picture to reveal the same.

Radhika shared a picture of herself showing off the arm on which she gt the shot and flexing her other arm. "JABBED #finally #vaccination (sic)," she captioned the post.

While several congratulated the actor for getting her first dose, Apte's co-star Vijay Varma shared a hilarious meme responding to her post. He took the comment section of the post and wrote, "I posted a story just for u. Pls check (sic)."

Vijay shared a meme featuring actress Ratna Pathak Shah as her popular character Maya Sarabhai from Sarabhai vs Sarabhai. The caption accompanying the picture read: “Monisha beta,'jabbed' bolo. This 'vaccinated' is just too middle class.”

Vijay Varma and Radhika Apte were recently seen sharing screen in the recently released series OK Computer.

