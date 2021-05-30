Neena Gupta reveals she had only Rs. 2000 just before daughter Masaba Gupta’s birth

Designer Masaba Gupta shared an excerpt from her mother actor Neena Gupta's autobiography titled 'Sach Kahun Toh'. The excerpt spoke about the time Neena was expecting Masaba and how her financial situation was back then.

Sharing the excerpt on Instagram, Masab captioned it, “An excerpt from ‘Sach Kahun Toh’ by @neena_gupta: When I was born, my mum had ₹2000/- in her bank account. A timely tax reimbursement would bump that number up to ₹12,000/- and of course I was a C-section baby. As I read mom’s biography I learn so many things & the hardships she has had to endure. I work very hard every single day of my life & never ever let anyone not give me what I deserve only to make sure I can pay her back for bringing me into this world…..with interest! #sachkahuntoh #neenagupta @neena_gupta | You can pre-order the book now on @amazondotin.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Masaba (@masabagupta)

The excerpt read, “As my due date approached, I started to worry because I had very little money in my account. I could afford a natural birth because it would cost only ₹2000. But I knew if I had to have a C-section, I would be in trouble because the surgery cost almost ₹10,000. Luckily, a tax reimbursement of ₹9000 came through a few days before my delivery and I finally ended up with ₹12,000 in my bank account.”

“Good thing this money came through, because my doctor informed me that I would need a C-section. My father who had come down at the time to help me through the birth was livid. He said this was a ploy to just charge us more money,” read the second passage.

Neena Gupta's autobiography will hit the stars on June 14. In the book, Neena will take the readers through her journey from NSD(National School of Drama) to Bollywood, to becoming a single parent. She will also be talking about the film industry politics, the casting couch, and also what it takes for a young actor to survive without a godfather or guide.

ALSO READ: Neena Gupta would arrive 2 hours prior on set for prosthetics for Sardar Ka Grandson

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results