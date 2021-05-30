Neha Sharma keeps it summery in gingham printed dress

Neha Sharma is one gorgeous diva! She never fails to impress with her chic and easy going looks. She is a social media enthusiast who often likes to post stunning pictures.

She recently took to Instagram to share pictures of herself in a short singlet, body hugging number. She wore a yellow gingham printed dress and kept her makeup subtle and fresh with her hair in two cutesy braids. She posted a series of pictures posing for the camera. She also posted a video of herself with flowers and looked refreshing! We're envious of Neha's resplendent glow and flawless skin!

On the work front, Neha Sharma wrapped Jogira Sa Ra Ra with Nawazuddin Siddiqui.

