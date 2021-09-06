After ‘Genda Phool’, Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah to reunite on upcoming track ‘Paani Paani’

Jacqueline Fernandez and Badshah came together for the chart-buster ‘Genda Phool’ which was on loop in 2020. The music video gained a lot of attention and has more than 550 million views on Youtube.

After the colossal success of ‘Genda Phool’, Jacqueline and Badshah reunite for a new song, 'Paani Paani' The track has been written, composed, and sung by Badshah, featuring Aastha Gill of ‘DJ Waley Babu’ fame. The video was shot in February 2021, between the scenic beauty of sand dunes in Rajasthan.

Recently, Jacqueline took to Instagram and shared the poster of the track 'Paani Paani'.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143)

Badshah dropped a comment and lauded Jacqueline’s comeback after a while and wrote, “The queen is back” using the queen emoticon. Her fans dropped several warm wishes and wrote they were waiting for the song.

On the other hand, Jacqueline Fernandez is all prepped for her movie Bachchan Pandey alongside Akshay Kumar and Cirkus starring alongside Ranveer Singh. She will also be seen in Bhoot Police with Saif Ali Khan, Arjun Kapoor and Yami Gautam.

Also Read: Jacqueline Fernandez to play a cop in her Hollywood debut; few sequences shot in CST police station

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results