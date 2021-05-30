Neha Marda confirms being approached for Bigg Boss 15

After two consecutive super hit seasons, the popular reality show, Bigg Boss is gearing up for its 15th season. The makers of the show have already started preparing for the upcoming season and have started approaching celebrities for the same. This time, Bigg Boss will introduce the concept of commoners as contestants again.

The speculations around the contestants of the 15th season have already created a buzz on the internet. One such celebrity whose name is clocking around the web is actress Neha Marda. Now, Neha Marda has herself confirmed being approached for the show.

Recently, in an interview with a news portal, Neha said that she has been approached for Bigg Boss 15 and she's now thinking of accepting the offer and 'winning the show'.

Neha shot to fame when she essayed the role of Gehna in Colors TV's Balika Vadhu, she later also appeared in Doli Armaanon ki and is currently doing Zee TV's show Kyun Rishton Mein Katti Batti.

While talking to the news portal, Gehna also said that she has been offered the show multiple times before but she refused to do it every time. She cited not being able to live away from family and cutting off from the world as the reasons for not doing the show. But, now she has said that lockdown and shooting in bio-bubble format have prepared her for the show. She believes that now if she goes in the show, she'd be a strong contender and could also win the show.

