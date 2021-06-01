Karan Mehra arrested following a brawl with his wife Nisha Mehra

Karan Mehra, who is popularly known for his character of Naitik from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai, was arrested last night (May 31). The actor was arrested after his wife Nisha Rawal filed a complaint against him for allegedly assaulting her last night at Goregaon Police Station.

According to the reports, Nisha filed a complaint against her husband following a domestic dispute, where Karan allegedly pushed her against the wall in which she hurt her head. An FIR has been registered against the actor under sections 336 and 337 of IPC. Karan Mehra is currently at the Goregaon Police Station and Mumbai Police is recording his statement.

Rumours were rife about their troubled marriage. However, both Karan and Nisha rubbished those reports. Now, that the police have confirmed that the couple has been hostile towards each other for some time and are going through divorce proceedings at a family court.

On June 1, it was reported that Karan Mehra was granted bail by the police.

Karan and Nisha tied the knot in November 2012 after dating for a few years and also appeared together in Nach Baliye 5. The duo has a 4-year-old son named Kavish.

