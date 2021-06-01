Maniesh Paul offers aid to BMC workers post Cyclone Tauktae

Indian actor and one of the most celebrated hosts, Maniesh Paul extended his help to contribute towards BMC Safai Karamcharis working at beaches post the Cyclone.

Post the cyclone Tauktae hit the west coast, Mumbai witnessed the beaches and roads littered with waste spewed by the sea back at the city. After the cyclone-induced damage, BMC workers cleared over 2000 tons of garbage, in a single day.

Offering a helping hand to the selfless workers, Maniesh Paul extended his support by donating an undisclosed amount along with ration kits (dal, rice, along with other daily grocery items), across nine beaches in Mumbai including, Juhu, Versova, Mahim, Bandra, Girgaon, Shivaji Park, amongst others.

Maniesh Paul associated with Chinu Kwatra, founder of Khushiyaan Foundation to organize the donation drive to help the BMC Safai Karamcharis working on the beaches post the cyclone. Sharing insights into the same, Chinu Kwatra shared, "It was extremely thoughtful of Maniesh to extend his support for the BMC workers and we are glad to be be a part of his contribution. It is heartening to witness people like Maniesh coming forward to help the BMC Safai Karamcharis of Beach who had been toiling to clear up the waste spewed by the ocean back on the land after the cyclone. He provided ration kits to the families as a mark of respect and admiration for their hardwork towards the society."

In addition, Maniesh Paul has also donated shoes for underprivileged kids to the NGO Khushiya Foundation.

