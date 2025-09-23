This article was last updated on September 23, 2025

Canada: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

USA: Oye! Times readers Get FREE $30 to spend on Amazon, Walmart…

“Has the Islamic world become trapped in a maze of its own making?”

“The whole world was surprised after Israel carried out an airstrike targeting Hamas leaders in Doha, the capital of Qatar, on September 9. What surprised people most was that Qatar is America’s closest ally in Central Asia. The strong relationship between Qatar’s ruler, Tamim bin Hamad Al Thani, and U.S. President Donald Trump is clear from the fact that just this past May, the Qatari ruler gifted President Trump a luxury Boeing 747-8 airplane worth about 400 million dollars (about 33 billion rupees). This plane could be used as a replacement for America’s current Air Force One. Qatar is so important to America that the world’s largest American military base, Al Udeid Air Base, is located just 30 kilometers from Doha and always has more than 11,000 American soldiers stationed there. The U.S. Central Command, which manages military operations for the region, is also based there. America also has other military bases in countries like Iraq, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, and Kuwait. In total, America has many small and large military bases in 18 Muslim-majority countries, providing military security for those nations. Most of these countries have their own internal security systems but lack professional armies or military equipment. Because of this, after the airstrike in Qatar on September 9, people began to ask how Israel dared to carry out an airstrike in Doha when the world’s largest American military base is so close. Did Israel not care about America? Or was America informed about the attack ahead of time? If America knew, why didn’t it warn Qatar earlier? And, most importantly, if America cannot protect Qatar despite having a base there, what is the point of such military bases? This raises the critical question—should countries like Qatar that depend on U.S. security consider choosing another ‘security guard’? Or is unity and joint military self-reliance among Muslim countries the only way to free them from American and Israeli control?”

Actually, after the Israeli attack on Doha on September 9, an Arab-Islamic summit was held there on September 15. In this summit, Egypt proposed the creation of a joint Islamic military force, similar to NATO’s combined forces. This would be called the Arab Unified Army, which would integrate the coordination, training, and logistics of the army, air force, and commando units.Egypt’s proposal received support from countries like Iran, Iraq, Saudi Arabia, Morocco, and Algeria. The idea behind this joint army is that if any Muslim country is attacked, all member Muslim countries would respond together. The force would be made up of naval, air, and ground units, and would also include commando, counter-terrorism, and peacekeeping divisions. This is not the first time such a proposal has been made. Back in 2015, Egypt had put forward a similar idea, but no action was taken on it and it was not reconsidered afterward.

“But now, the mass killings being carried out by Israel in Gaza, the silence of America and the entire world, and the way Israel is using this dangerous silence to push ahead with its plan of ‘Greater Israel’ in the Middle East, has forced the Islamic world to think: if they do not unite quickly, then in the future, one by one, all Muslim nations might fall victim to similar US–Israeli conspiracies. The world also needs to understand this trick—that America, which claims to advocate democracy across the globe, has no problem with kings, monarchs, and princes ruling Islamic countries. The real reason behind this entire plot is that the Middle East is rich in oil, and America wants to control these oil resources directly or indirectly. For this same reason, it also uses the fear of Shia dominance to prevent Iran and other Arab countries from uniting.”

But after the Islamic Revolution of 1979, when Iran overthrew the American-backed monarchy of the Pahlavi regime, it not only secured its oil reserves from America’s greedy eyes but also made itself strong in education, science, research, the military, and even space. As a result, Israel, which recently tried to show its aggression across the world, had to bow down before Iran.Iran even retaliated against American airstrikes on it, proving that it is a democratic country with a completely different outlook and policy compared to other Arab states that follow America blindly. Iran achieved so much strength in those difficult times, even though America has imposed many sanctions on it for decades. Iran has shown that it is not flattery of America but honesty, humanity, education, culture, scientific research, unity, and self-reliance that can protect a nation and safeguard its pride. Otherwise, just like Qatar, in the coming days, other American-dependent countries will also face similar crises. With a lack of mutual trust, most of the Islamic world has for decades remained dependent on America, and it seems to be so trapped in its own web of problems that escaping from it does not look easy. Contact: – tjafri1@gmail.com

By Author

Tanveer Jafri

(About the Author)

Author Tanveer Jafri is a columnist based in India.He is related with hundreds of most popular daily news papers/magazines and news portals in India and abroad. Jafri, Almost writes in the field of communal harmony, world peace, anti communalism, anti terrorism, national integration, national & international politics etc.He is a devoted social activist for world peace, unity, integrity & global brotherhood. Thousands of articles of the author have been published in different newspapers, websites & newsportals throughout the world. He is also a recipient of so many awards in the field of Communal Harmony & other social activities. (Email : tjafri1@gmail.com )

Share with friends

You can publish this article on your website as long as you provide a link back to this page.