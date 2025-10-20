Referee Hollie Davidson to take charge of All Blacks’ Test

This article was last updated on October 20, 2025

Scottish referee Hollie Davidson will control the All Blacks Test against Wales in Cardiff next month.

The 33-year-old has been added to World Rugby’s panel of referees for the November internationals.

Davidson took charge of her second Women’s Rugby World Cup final at Twickenham last month, the first female to achieve the feat.

She was also named World Rugby’s Referee of the Year.

More than a quarter of her 46 matches in the middle having come in the men’s test arena.

She was the first to referee a Men’s Six Nations team when she led an all-female team in Italy’s 38-31 win over Portugal in June 2022.

Davidson will also referee Portugal v Hong Kong China as well as being appointed assistant for Italy v Australia.

Frenchman Pierre Broussert will referee the All Blacks opening game of their northern tour against Ireland in Chicago on November 1.

Australian Nic Berry will referee their Test against Scotland in Edinburgh on 8 November.

Italian Andrea Piardi will referee the Test against England at Twickenham on 15 November.

