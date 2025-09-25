Iran’s self-reliance despite American sanctions stands as an inspiration for the world

This article was last updated on September 25, 2025

America’s dominance over the world is slowly declining. In Donald Trump’s second term as president, his behaviour with different countries damaged America’s reputation. At times, he created controversy by joking that Canada was the 51st U.S. state. He also imposed unfair tariffs on many countries, which caused economic trouble. He insulted countries like India and Russia by calling their economies “dead,” and increased visa fees heavily, worrying people. On July 31, Trump made a provocative statement saying, “I don’t care what India does with Russia. They can go along with their dead economies; it doesn’t matter to me.” At the same time, he also threatened to “punish” India for buying oil and military equipment from Russia. According to Trump, China is Russia’s largest energy buyer and India is the second biggest. Since the U.S. was pressuring Russia to stop the Ukraine war, Trump argued that the money India paid for oil was helping Russia to continue the war. Interestingly, Ukraine itself later clarified that it had no objection to India’s trade relations with Russia.

“In Gaza, under the protection of America, Israel is committing genocide, and countries around the world, the United Nations, and the International Court are all against Israel, especially Netanyahu’s anti-people policies. Resolutions condemning Israeli policies are being passed repeatedly, warrants are being issued against Netanyahu, but Israel’s crackdown continues, and its closest ally, America, remains silent. The world also saw how Israel carried out repeated airstrikes targeting Hamas leadership in Qatar, America’s top ally in the Middle East. Not only that, Israel has even warned of future attacks on Qatar if needed. Yet America just watched this happen. It seems this is all a result of the support America gives to Israel and Netanyahu; even Israel’s two former Prime Ministers, Ehud Barak and Ehud Olmert, have said that ‘Netanyahu is leading Israel towards being isolated internationally.’

Iran, being a strong opponent of the United States, is important to look at in this context. America has imposed economic and diplomatic sanctions on Iran since the Iranian Revolution of 1979. The first major sanctions came after the U.S. Embassy hostage crisis in Tehran in 1979, when America banned imports of Iranian oil and froze Iran’s assets. In the 1980s and 1990s, the U.S. made sanctions tougher by labelling Iran a supporter of terrorism and accusing it of pursuing nuclear weapons. Later, in 1995, U.S. President Bill Clinton banned almost all trade with Iran. In the 2000s, both the U.S. and the United Nations placed new sanctions on Iran, mainly targeting its financial institutions, oil exports, and technology trade, again citing its nuclear program. After Iran agreed to limit its nuclear activities, the 2015 nuclear deal (JCPOA) led to some sanctions being lifted. However, in 2018, U.S. President Donald Trump reimposed strict sanctions on Iran, focusing on its oil exports, banking system, and shipping sector. His administration also added new sanctions in 2020 and beyond, aiming to block Iran’s nuclear, missile, and weapons programs. Even in 2025, sanctions continue against individuals and companies involved in Iran’s oil trade and nuclear activities.

This year, the United States has imposed strict sanctions on Iran’s oil trade, petrochemical industry, and nuclear research. In past May, during the nuclear talks, the U.S. again introduced new sanctions. These sanctions targeted three Iranian officials and one company. Similarly, in July, the U.S. placed restrictions on Iran’s oil-related shipping network and on Hezbollah’s financial network. In addition, the U.S. also imposed sanctions on companies buying oil or petrochemical products from Iran, including six companies from India. In fact, since 1979, the U.S. has continued to place sanctions mainly focused on Iran’s oil, finance, and nuclear activities. Many of these sanctions are also supported by the United Nations, the European Union—especially the UK, France, and Germany—as well as by countries like Canada.

But despite sanctions that have continued for almost 50 years, Iran has achieved remarkable progress in many areas. According to sources, Iran’s per capita income is about 3,900 to 4,500 US dollars per year, while its per capita GDP is said to be around 20,000 dollars. As per data available till 2023, Iran’s literacy rate is about 85–90%. This means that most of its population can read and write, and in urban areas the literacy rate is even higher. In the field of defence too, Iran has become largely self-reliant despite international restrictions. A glimpse of this could be seen in the recent brief Iran–Israel conflict. To strengthen its military capability, Iran has focused on developing indigenous technology and weapons, which has made it self-reliant in several areas. In particular, it has made significant progress in drones and UAV (unmanned aerial vehicles). Now, Iran is also making great advances in space science. Today this sanctioned country has joined the select group of only nine nations in the world that can independently build and launch satellites. We can say that education, genuine patriotism, freedom from corruption, and the spirit of valuing Almighty God instead of America, have helped make Iran an admirable nation. In the true sense, Iran’s refusal to accept America as a ‘godfather’ and its ability to remain self-reliant despite American sanctions is definitely an inspiration for the world. Contact:- tjafri1@gmail

Author

Tanveer Jafri

(About the Author)

Author Tanveer Jafri is a columnist based in India.He is related with hundreds of most popular daily news papers/magazines and news portals in India and abroad. Jafri, Almost writes in the field of communal harmony, world peace, anti communalism, anti terrorism, national integration, national & international politics etc.He is a devoted social activist for world peace, unity, integrity & global brotherhood. Thousands of articles of the author have been published in different newspapers, websites & newsportals throughout the world. He is also a recipient of so many awards in the field of Communal Harmony & other social activities. (Email : tjafri1@gmail.com )

