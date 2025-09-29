All Blacks beat Australia to retain Bledisloe Cup

This article was last updated on September 29, 2025

Tries: Roigard 2, Clarke, Carter Cons: B Barrett, McKenzie Pens: McKenzie 2, B Barrett

Australia 24 (17)

Tries: Pollard, Potter, Tizzano Cons: O’Connor 3 Pen: O’Connor

New Zealand held off a Wallaby fightback to secure a 33-24 victory over Australia and retained the trophy and stretched their unbeaten record at Auckland’s Eden Park to 52 matches.

The victory also means they leapfrog their opponents to move top of the Rugby Championship standings before Saturday’s later game between the world champion Springboks and Argentina.

New Zealand started the match strongly, with winger Caleb Clarke crossing the line inside three minutes and Leroy Carter and Roigard adding further tries to establish a 20-3 midway through the first half.

But a try from hooker Billy Pollard reduced the Wallabies’ deficit, and a move finished by winger Harry Potter just before the half-time whistle meant they trailed by only three points at the interval.

Two penalties from Damian McKenzie extended the All Blacks lead in the second half, but a converted try from Wallaby flanker Carlo Tizzano set up an exciting last 10 minutes, putting the visitors within three points of a first victory in Auckland since 1986.

However, scrum-half Roigard calmed home nerves, sealing the win as he crossed under the posts from a Jordie Barrett pass.

New Zealand now lead the Rugby Championship with one match remaining, although South Africa will overtake them with victory over Argentina later on Saturday.

Australia sit in second with two wins and three losses, going into their final match of the tournament against the All Blacks in Perth next weekend.

Australia have not won at Eden Park since 1986 and have now suffered 23 consecutive defeats at the stadium.

The Bledisloe Cup is competed for annually by the two nations. The 2025 edition is over two matches – in the event of a 1-1 draw the cup remains with the holders.

