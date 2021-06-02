Katy Perry exudes panache in summer aesthetics on the cover of L’Officiel

Singer-songwriter Katy Perry has graced the cover of L'Officiel's summer 2021 issue. In the issue, she opens up about her past hesitance to become a mother before she eventually welcomed her now-9-month-old daughter Daisy Dove. She also talks about how the unconditional love of her husband and daughter healed her heart.

On the cover, Katy is seen in stunning light hues of beige, ice blue and then a bold black. She is seen wearing a beige leather coat with a belt cinching her waist and amplifying the look with bronze makeup, kohled eyes and messy hair.

In another picture, she is seen wearing a light blue cover up with a cream body hugging top and a straight fitted, high waist skirt. She looks stunning with soft makeup and her signature hairdo.

In another bold look, she is seen wearing a black leather jacket dress. She keeps her makeup matte and simple with tinted lips, her hair in a messy loose low pony tail and ear cuffs with peep toe heels.

In other pictures, she dons a light grey blazer with checkered, straight leg pants with white block heeled pumps with a broad belt cinching her waist. She also styled a multi-coloured tweed cardigan sans bottoms with signature white Birkenstocks.

She also sports an all white outfit with a white shirt, an asymmetrical skirt, with simple makeup and her hair on one side. She looked stunning and we cannot get enough.

Katy Perry recently wrapped up the latest season of American Idol.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by KATY PERRY (@katyperry)

Also Read: Rihanna turns up the heat in sexy skimpy tangerine bikini

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results