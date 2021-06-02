Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance in floral thigh-high slit dress for Elle India

Jahnvi Kapoor is an ultimate fashion diva and there’s no doubt in it. The actress channelled her inner stylish diva self as she posed for the cover of Elle India’s June issue.

For the first look, the actress was seen in a beige lehenga set from Torani’s latest collection. She wore a heavily embroidered in floral and mesh pattern with a thread, sequin and zari work. The lehenga also featured a thigh-high slit which she paired with her skimpy bikini top stylish choli.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Janhvi Kapoor (@janhvikapoor)

To compliment her look, she opted for calf- high patent leather boots in a mud brown shade. This combination of pairing Indian with western footwear was indeed a marvellous idea.

Keeping her makeup as always minimal with a tint of bronze and eyes soft smokey with lots of highlighter and blushed cheeks teaming it with nude gloss, she kept her wavy hair all open and posed sensually.

For the second look, the actress went all glam with her outfit. She donned complete opposite coat dress from Anamika Khanna latest collection. The embroidered coat with tassels and handwork all over it was teamed with a black belt giving it an chic look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

The actress opted for Fendi red checkered boots with this look and accessorised it with pair of oxidised earrings, hand cuffs and finger rings. Keeping her makeup subtle with glam eyes and nude gloss she kept her hair all open.

On the work front, she will next be seen in Good Luck Jerry and Dostana 2.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by ELLE India (@elleindia)

Also Read: Janhvi Kapoor exudes elegance in Tarun Tahiliani golden embroidered lehenga on the cover of Elle India

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results