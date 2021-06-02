Tahira Kashyap reveals what being a lockdown writer has cost her

Tahira Kashyap Khurrana is a filmmaker and has been utilizing her time during lockdown to catch up on writing. However, being a lockdown wrier, as she calls it, has come at a cost. Tahira, who was specs free for nine years is once again required to use them.

On Wednesday, Tahira took to her social media handle and shared a picture of her posing in front of her laptop and books while wearing a pair of spectacles. Along with the picture, she wrote, "I certainly am a lockdown writer and it’s costed me getting my specs back! 9 years of being specs and lenses free… sigh this is after getting a lasik done in 2011.”

“Well the emoji should be this????since this lockdown has costed me getting my moustaches too! #specy,” she added.

Meanwhile, during the lockdown, Tahira has been regularly posting pictures with her family including her husband Ayushmann Khurrana, and their kids, and giving fans a glimpse into what they have been up to.

