From Bigg Boss 14 to Khatron Ke Khiladi 11, Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla go from being foes to buddies; watch

The shoot of the new season of the reality TV show Khatron Ke Khiladi is currently underway in Cape Town in South Africa. Bigg Boss 14 contestants Rahul Vaidya and Abhinav Shukla will also be seen competing in the new season.

While we had seen how much Rahul and Abhinav had resented each other in the Bigg Boss house, turns out things have changed between them. Fans of the two have been wondering if they will carry their fight to the new show or turn over a new leaf.

Participants of the show regularly share videos and photos from their time shooting for Khatron Ke Khiladi 11. Now, a video of Abhinav and Rahul bonding in Cape Town has gone viral. In the video, we see Abhinav clicking pictures of Rahul on one of the stunt locations.

The video was shared by actor Arjun Bijlani who is also participating in the show. In the video, a dramatic Arjun is heard saying, “Abhinav Shukla Rahul Vaidya ki photo kheech rahe hain aur log kehte hai ki yeh ladte hain (Abhinav Shukla is clicking Rahul Vaidya's photo and people say that they fight).”

