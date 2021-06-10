Kundali Bhagya’s ‘Team Villain’ Ruhi Chaturvedi, Sanjay Gagnani and Swati Kapoor showcase their close knit bond

Zee TV’s top-rated show, Kundali Bhagya, has offered several interesting twists to its viewers since its inception and has surely kept the audience at the edge of their seats over the past few months. Ever since Karan was put behind bars for taking the blame for Akshay’s murder, Preeta has been desperately trying to set him free from jail. Meanwhile, Sherlyn (Ruhi Chaturvedi), Prithvi (Sanjay Gagnani), and Mahira (Swati Kapoor) have been individually plotting different ways to keep them both apart. In fact, the upcoming episodes will now showcase the trio teaming up to add more drama to Karan and Preeta’s life. While the members of the Luthra family, may be constantly against each other, the members of the Kundali Bhagya family are pretty close and connected, especially Sanjay, Swati, and Ruhi.

While each of them shares a special bond with the entire cast and crew, the ‘Team Villain’ as referred to by Sanjay Gagnani in his recent Instagram reel, have often been seen spending time with each other between breaks or after packup hours. Talking about his equation with Ruhi and Swati, Sanjay said, “We have been shooting for Kundali Bhagya for so long that everyone has become really close to each other, it almost feels like we are one large joint family. While each person, be it my co-actor or even a crew member is close to me, I share a very special bond with Ruhi and Swati. Whenever we get some spare time in between our shots, we are either cracking jokes or playing some really fun games like Antakshari or Taboo. Considering even our characters think alike and are often teamed to function together, we tend to rehearse lines and practice our scenes also together."

He added, "In fact, very recently when we were shooting scenes for the upcoming episode of Kundali Bhagya, we kept pulling each other’s leg and were making jokes over each other while rehearsing lines. Having such a deep bond with not just them but with the entire team makes the process of acting a lot more fun. Moreover, it really breaks the routine monotony that usually sets in after a while. While I really can’t reveal much of what’s going to happen in the coming episode, I can assure you that our viewers will be thoroughly entertained.”

