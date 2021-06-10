Mayuri Deshmukh wishes Imlie co-star Gashmeer Mahajani on his birthday with a sweet message

Actor Gashmeer Mahajani, who turned a year old today is known for the vivid roles the latter has portrayed in films and now with his debut show Imlie, the actor is only soaring higher and higher in his professional pursuits. Coming back to his birthday, we came across a very cute edit and a wish which perhaps defines his friendship with the actress. Who is none other than his former on-screen wife Malini aka Mayuri Deshmukh.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mayuri 🙂 (@mayurideshmukhofficialll)
The actor,s who don't share a great rapport on-screen, are the complete opposite in real life. Apart from that, the duo has a common Marathi connect which binds them together.
ALSO READ: EXCLUSIVE: Imlie actress Mayuri Deshmukh on working in pandemic, enjoying Friends, and what’s next for her character Malini
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply