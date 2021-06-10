Dilip Kumar’s health is stable, will be discharged from the hospital soon

The veteran actor Dilip Kumar was immediately admitted to Hinduja Hospital in Khar Road, Mumbai, when he complained about breathlessness. The actor is currently in stable condition, and will be discharged soon.

On Wednesday, Dilip Kumar's family gave an update about the actor's health conditions on the official Twitter handle. “Thank you for your prayers. A successful pleural aspiration procedure was performed on Dilip Saab. I personally spoke to Dr. Jalil Parkar and Dr. Nitin Gokhale. They are optimistic that he will be discharged tomm (Thursday).”

Recently, Saira Banu, wife of the veteran actor Dilip Kumar, urged the fans not to believe in rumors about the health of the 98-year-old Bollywood actor. And left a note that read, “Past few days my beloved husband, Yousuf Khan, has been unwell and recuperating at a hospital in Mumbai. Through this note, I want to thank all of you for keeping him in your prayers and for all the love and affection. My husband, my Kohinoor, our Dilip Kumar Sahab’s health is stable and doctors have assured me that he should be discharged soon. I urge you to not believe in rumors. While I ask you to pray for Sahab’s health, I am

praying that the Almighty keep all of you safe and healthy during this pandemic. Sincerely Saira Banu Khan."

Dilip Kumar made his acting debut with Jwar Bhata in 1944, and Saira Banu made her acting debut opposite Shammi Kapoor in the 1961 film Junglee. And both of them tied the knot in 1966.

