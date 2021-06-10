Sajid Nadiadwala to play a game of chess with Viswanathan Anand to raise funds for the needy amidst Covid-19

Bollywood Producer Sajid Nadiadwala, is to play a game of chess with the world champion Viswanathan Anand at a virtual event on YouTube on 13th June, to extend his support to the needy through this devastating second wave of the pandemic.
Sajid Nadiadwala's love and fondness for the brainy game, is known to all, which he now directs towards raising funds and helping the ones in need. The filmmaker also recently held a vaccination drive for over 500 employees of his organization, 'Nadiadwala Grandson Entertainment' and their families.
