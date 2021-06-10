Nimrat Kaur gets emotional remembering The Lunchbox casting director Seher Aly Latif

Casting director and producer Seher Aly Latif passed away on Monday in Mumbai due to cardiac complications. Seher was in her early 40's and was admitted to the hospital eight days ago due to kidney failure. Seher is known for her work in The Lunchbox, Shakuntala Devi, Durgamati and various other super hit projects.

Nimrat Kaur, who was a close friend to the casting director, paid a heartfelt tribute to her while talking to a tabloid. She called Seher the most gentle, rare, loving people and terrific at work. She said that Seher knew how to champion rare talent, and was way ahead of her time and what people now are doing with casting; she did it 10 years ago.

Later in the chat, Nimrat also talked about the type of bond she shared with the casting director and how she helped her in kick-starting her career. The actress said that she knew Seher from her modelling days, and they both hailed from the same city, Noida, where Nimrat's parents also stay.

Nimrat and Seher were confidantes and good friends. She even helped the actress get her break in The Lunch Box. Nimrat revealed that for The Lunchbox, she made the director of the film (Ritesh Batra) come and watch a couple of her plays. She was the voice in his ear when he was looking for a fresh face for the film. Nimrat adds that Seher was instrumental in making that happen for her and she owes a big part of her working life to her in that way.

Nimrat Kaur further also revealed that she was about to shift to a place close to Seher’s house and they both were quite excited to be neighbours. She is gone too young and too soon, the actor concluded and said with a teary eye.

