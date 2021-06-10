Kishwer Merchantt shares a note on embracing her pregnancy body while flaunting her baby bump

Kishwer Merchantt, who is all set to enter a new phase of her life in August 2021, often shares pictures while enjoying her pregnancy phase. The actress is very active on social media and keeps sharing all her life updates on it. Recently, the actress shared a post where she was seen flaunting her baby bump, while she wrote a strong caption opening about her fear of gaining bodyweight.

The Bigg Boss 9 contestant also shared how she overcame her body consciousness and how she is embracing her body now. In the picture, Kishwer was sitting in a garden and wore a black and white printed co-ord set with a printed orange jacket. Sharing the post, Kishwer wrote, “When I got pregnant I use to think omg I will put on so much weight .. what will I do , will I ever be able to lose the weight again ? I guess it happens to everyone. But after a few days I stopped thinking all about it and embraced it .. this is me now and I love myself coz I have you inside ❤And yes I know me , I will work hard and get back to how I was and you will be proud of Mommy ????❤ #sukishkababy.”

Later she also revealed her interesting nickname her husband Suyyash Rai has given her and wrote, "Love my new nickname by @suyyashrai : GOLMATOL ????❤.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Kishwer M Rai (@kishwersmerchantt)

Also Read: Kangana Ranaut fans ask Kishwer Merchantt to win at least one National Award before questioning her about her mask; Kishwer responds

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results