Sarah Jane Dias pairs a printed dress with a bustier and ankle length boots

Model-turned-actress Sarah-Jane Dias has been showering her Instagram followers with interesting looks every single day. A day ago, she was seen in a stunning a combination of colours.
Sarah Jane Dias was seen dressed in a royal printed oversized dress that she tops with a black fitted bustier. She paired with white ankle length boots.
On the work front, Sarah Jane Dias was last seen as Saif Ali Khan’s wife in Amazon Prime Video series Tandav.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Sarah Jane Dias (@sarahjanedias)
Also Read: Nia Sharma dons risky criss-cross tie-up top and high waist pants in these sultry pictures
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply