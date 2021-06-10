Sarah Jane Dias pairs a printed dress with a bustier and ankle length boots

Model-turned-actress Sarah-Jane Dias has been showering her Instagram followers with interesting looks every single day. A day ago, she was seen in a stunning a combination of colours.

Sarah Jane Dias was seen dressed in a royal printed oversized dress that she tops with a black fitted bustier. She paired with white ankle length boots.

Sarah kept her makeup simple, dewy with her hair in plait. She completed her look rhinestone studded hoops. You can steal Sarah's style from Zara at Rs. 4,490, she stuns in the loose fitted, printed piece.

On the work front, Sarah Jane Dias was last seen as Saif Ali Khan’s wife in Amazon Prime Video series Tandav.

