Esha Gupta pairs a pantsuit with a lacy bralette and it’s a sexy combination ever

Esha Gupta is a stylish queen. She keeps dropping ravishing looks on her gram. She gives out major style goals with chic co-ord sets, flowy dresses and her bodycon numbers.

Recently, Esha posted a snap of herself dressed in an ice blue co-ord set from Deepika Nagpal creations. She styled the Arctic Blue Sequin set with holographic patches on the shoulders with high waisted slim cut pants. She styled this light hued blazer with a dark grey bustier bralette. She kept her styling chic in the Deepika Nagpal creation that is available on their website for Rs. 13,800.

She kept her makeup up simple and dewy with kohled eyes, shimmery eye shadow, and her hair in a neat centre parted ponytail. She paired the look with golden hoops, layered neckpiece and a small box bag from Chloé which costs $1036 (Rs.75,628).

On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the song ‘Booha’ by Shree Brar.

