Esha Gupta pairs a pantsuit with a lacy bralette and it’s a sexy combination ever

Esha Gupta is a stylish queen. She keeps dropping ravishing looks on her gram. She gives out major style goals with chic co-ord sets, flowy dresses and her bodycon numbers.
She kept her makeup up simple and dewy with kohled eyes, shimmery eye shadow, and her hair in a neat centre parted ponytail. She paired the look with golden hoops, layered neckpiece and a small box bag from Chloé which costs $1036 (Rs.75,628).
On the work front, Esha Gupta was last seen in the song ‘Booha’ by Shree Brar.
