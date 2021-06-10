Shanaya Kapoor bids goodbye to her pet Scooby in an emotional post

Shanaya Kapoor has had to say goodbye to her pet dog, Scooby. This Wednesday afternoon, the newbie actress took to social media to pen a rather emotional note.

She shared ten photos of her dog with a caption that read, “Rest easy my angel. These 12 years have been so special with you my partner, my baby, my best friend. I love you forever Scooby. You are always going to be home for me and forever in my heart.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Shanaya Kapoor ???? (@shanayakapoor02)

On the work front, Shanaya Kapoor will make her debut with Dharma Productions with Gurfatez Pirzada and Lakshya Lalwani.

