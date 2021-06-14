Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer are hilarious duo in video-game world in new trailer of Free Guy

The new trailer of Ryan Reynolds and Jodie Comer starrer Free Guy is here and it is hilarious and yet fascinating. In Free Guy, a bank teller who discovers he is actually a background player in an open-world video game decides to become the hero of his own story…one he rewrites himself. Now in a world where there are no limits, he is determined to be the guy who saves his world his way…before it is too late.

Free Guy is directed by Shawn Levy from a screenplay by Matt Lieberman and Zak Penn and a story by Lieberman.

Starring Ryan Reynolds, Jodie Comer, Joe Keery, Lil Rel Howery, Utkarsh Ambudkar and Taika Waititi, Free Guy opens in U.S. theaters on August 13, 2021.

