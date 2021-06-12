Avneet Kaur’s casual crop top and lacy shorts will make you reshuffle your wardrobe

It’s just another casual day in Avneet Kaur’s life. She manages to set strong style statement. Recently, she posed for her 20 million Instagram family and we love this chic look.
She captioned the post, “Take away my days and nights but leave me forever with those hazel eyes”.
On the work front, Avneet Kaur was last seen in a music video ‘Kinne Saalan Baad’ alongside Rohan Mehra.
