Avneet Kaur’s casual crop top and lacy shorts will make you reshuffle your wardrobe

It’s just another casual day in Avneet Kaur’s life. She manages to set strong style statement. Recently, she posed for her 20 million Instagram family and we love this chic look.

In the pictures, we can see the actress wearing red floral printed crop top with baggy sleeves which she adorned with white lacy shorts. Keeping her makeup minimal with nude lips and hair all open, she was looking just fresh as flowers.

She captioned the post, “Take away my days and nights but leave me forever with those hazel eyes”.

On the work front, Avneet Kaur was last seen in a music video ‘Kinne Saalan Baad’ alongside Rohan Mehra.

