Manoj Bajpayee paid Rs. 10 crores, Samantha Akkineni around Rs. 3-4 crores for The Family Man Season 2?

The Family Man Season 2 was released on June 4 and as expected, it created a frenzy among the viewers. The first season released in September 2019 and earned a fan following due to the humour quotient, thrill element, amusing characters, performances and execution. A lot of hopes rested on Season 2 and thankfully, most of the expectations were met. While all the actors did a wonderful job, Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni stood out. Manoj is the lead protagonist from the first season and despite having a rich body of work, The Family Man is surely one of his most accomplished and loved performances to date. As for Samantha, she too has been doing well for the past 11 years. But The Family Man Season 2 has given her quite an edge.

Now if sources are to be believed, then both Manoj Bajpayee and Samantha Akkineni were paid handsomely by the makers. A source says, “Manoj Bajpayee was paid Rs. 10 crores for Season 2. It is a well-deserved figure since the actor has been doing a great job for a long time and he’s also an indispensable part of the series. From action to humour to drama, he excelled in all kinds of scenes. And with the first season being such a huge hit, the makers and the platform felt that he deserves this figure.”

The source adds, “Samantha Akkineni, meanwhile, was paid around Rs. 3-4 crores for the part. Her presence added to the hype. She has a following and the makers knew that her fans are bound to come on board and give record viewership. And that’s what happened. She also deserves the remuneration.”

Another source however says, “Manoj Bajpayee was paid around Rs. 8-9 crore while Samantha Akkineni’s fees were in the range of Rs. 2.5 crore.”

