Kanika Mann won’t play grown-up Bondita in Barrister Babu

Colors TV's popular daily drama Barrister Babu is taking a lot of twists and turns in its plot. The makers of the show have decided to introduce a leap which will introduce the protagonist Bondita all grown-up.
The makers were in search of a face who will play the role of grown-up Bondita. There were several actresses who were approached for the same. It was earlier reported that Guddan: Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Kanika Mann has been roped in to play the character.
Also Read: Kanika Mann to play grown-up Bondita in Color’s TV Barrister Babu
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply