Kanika Mann won’t play grown-up Bondita in Barrister Babu

Colors TV's popular daily drama Barrister Babu is taking a lot of twists and turns in its plot. The makers of the show have decided to introduce a leap which will introduce the protagonist Bondita all grown-up.

The makers were in search of a face who will play the role of grown-up Bondita. There were several actresses who were approached for the same. It was earlier reported that Guddan: Tumse Na Ho Payega fame Kanika Mann has been roped in to play the character.

However, according to a tabloid, Kanika will not play Bondita in the show. She was indeed approached to play it but she couldn't be a part of Barrister Babu as she has apparently signed a web show.

Also Read: Kanika Mann to play grown-up Bondita in Color’s TV Barrister Babu

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results