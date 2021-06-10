Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba to host podcast series Coupledom; Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian to be in guest list

Audible has launched globally a new Audible Original, six-part podcast Coupledom with Idris Elba and Sabrina Elba on the power of partnerships in business, activism, love, and life. The podcast was created by award-winning actor, producer and DJ Idris Elba (OBE), and model and co-founder of S’able Labs, Sabrina Elba and it sees them dig into what makes successful relationships thrive with some of the world’s most renowned duos. The show will be available from June 24.

In every episode, the Elbas will delve into the world of extraordinary partnerships with an all-star line-up of guests including: Kris Jenner & Kim Kardashian, Ben & Jerry, Christian Louboutin & Mika, Nadiya & Abdal Hussain, Tommy & Codie Oliver and Mary & Sharon Bishop Baldwin.

Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba examines the power of successful partnerships and the challenges of maintaining them, whether it’s how to build a lasting dynamic that provides inspiration for decades, or embarking on a public battle for your relationship to even be recognised. Leading each episode with their own partnership’s strengths and challenges, Idris and Sabrina will engage in frank, free-flowing and thought-provoking discussions for listeners to incorporate into their own partnership. The series will also explore challenging first-hand experiences of arranged marriage, discrimination and representation.

The Audible Original podcast is executive produced by the duo and co-produced by Awfully Nice and S’able Labs; the Elbas recently launched partnerships brand. S’able, founded in 2020, is a community and platform for partnerships of all kinds to share, connect, support and inspire. Coupledom has been redefined by the Elbas and S’able Labs to convey the realm of shared experiences between two partners, in life or business, creating extraordinary outcomes which is demonstrated throughout podcast series. The series also features an original score by Amanda Jones in close collaboration with music enthusiast, rapper and DJ, Idris Elba.

Sabrina Elba, co-host of Coupledom with Idris and Sabrina Elba, said: “Coupledom to myself and Idris, means the realm of shared experiences between two partners in life or business, creating extraordinary

outcomes. In our Audible Original podcast, we’ve truly been able to explore ‘Coupledom’ through some of the world’s most interesting duos for honest, unguarded discussions about all the complexities of living a shared life. I’ve taken so many lessons from our guests’ unique partnerships and I hope listeners of the podcast will be just as inspired as I have been.”

Aurelie De Troyer, Senior Vice President of International Content at Audible, said: “Idris and Sabrina have found a powerful opportunity for our listeners to self-develop in business, love and life. They bring a diverse range of incredibly successful couples to the table, drilling in to how they tick, revealing lessons for us all to learn from and to apply in different aspects of our lives. The podcast allows us to hear the honest and intimate stories about the Elbas’ own struggles, whilst also bringing us closer to their guests than we’ve ever been before. We are excited about our own collaboration with Idris and Sabrina who debut in podcasting with Audible.”

ALSO READ: Kim Kardashian sizzles in Skims bodysuit amid video fail scandal

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results