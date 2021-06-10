Fully vaccinated Canadians can avoid hotel quarantine requirement

"We do want to be cautious": Quarantine rules getting phased out, but first just for those with current right of entry into Canada

Yes, the Canadian government is finally taking the advice of its own advisory panel and is ready to ditch the mandatory 3-day hotel quarantine requirement, and ease up on the 14-day quarantine too, for those who are fully vaccinated. However this will come in gradual phases, and starting in early July the new policy announced today only applies to those with current right of entry into Canada, for example: Canadians already abroad who are returning home; essential workers; foreign students; and other categories of travellers on the approved list. The good news is, the quarantine measures are starting to fall by the wayside, however slowly.