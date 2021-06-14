Avneet Kaur does colour blocking on Doja Cat’s ‘Kiss Me More’

Television actress and internet sensation Avneet Kaur loves to experiment with fashion styles. Be it Indian or western, she always add her own element to the outfit. Recently, the actress posted an Instagram reel where we can see her styling her outfit.

In the video, the actress was seen wearing a pink basic turtleneck top which she adorned with green flared pants she then teamed up the look with pink jacket. She accessorised it with white sneakers and pink bucket hat. She then also opted for neon green bag, perfectly aceing colour blocking.

Keeping her makeup minimal and subtle, she pulled her hair back in a ponytail as she posed for the camera.

On the work front, Avneet Kaur was last seen in a music video ‘Kinne Saalon Baad’ alongside Rohan Mehra.

