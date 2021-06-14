Sai Pallavi treats fans with a rare sunkissed picture of herself

Popular South Indian actress Sai Pallavi who has been a favourite among the audiences ever since her debut performance in the Malayalam film Premam shared a picture of herself on her Instagram stories on Friday. The sunkissed picture shared by the actress captures her true beauty.

Sai Pallavi's picture of herself came as a treat for fans as she is largely inactive on social media. Apart from the occasional posts, she mostly uses the platform to promote her films.

Sharing a selfie on her Instagram stories, Sai Pallavi wrote “Hi” with a duck emoticon.

Sai Pallavi made her acting debut with the 2015 film Premam opposite Nivin Pauly. She played the role of Malar in the film and was an instant hit among the audiences. She then went on to feature in Tamil, Telugu, and Malayalam films. She was last seen in the film Oor Iravu directed by Vetri Maaran, which was one of the short films in Netflix's anthology titled Paava Kadhaigal.

She has wrapped up the shooting of Sekhar Kammula's Love Story and Venu Udugula's Virata Parvam. She also has Nani's Shyam Singha Roy, which is currently in production.

