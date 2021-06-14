Sonam Kapoor dons Emilia Wickstead crop top and flared skirt worth Rs. 1.3 lakh

Actress Sonam Kapoor is a fashionista! She keeps her style chic and all things amazing, we cannot get enough of her sheer beauty!

For her birthday, Sonam chose the most simple yet beautiful piece with floral designs. She wore a gorgeous Emilia Wickstead creation with puffy shoulder detailed cropped top with a flared skirt that is a perfect pick for an easy breezy summer afternoon. We loved her soft makeup and hairdo.

Sonam's birthday outfit is one gorgoeus creation but could burn a hole in your pocket, priced at Rs. 134,470.

Sonam is still enjoying the birthday love and attention as hubby Anand Ahuja is on a posting spree. He has been posting pictures with Sonam and writing the most adorable captions that warms our hearts. She calls her selfless empathetic and says 'you are why #everydayphemomenal'. Couple goals.

On the work front, Sonam Kapoor has wrapped the shooting for her upcoming movie Blind. Directed by Shome Makhija, this action-thriller narrates the story of a blind police officer in search of a serial killer. The film went on floors in December 2020 in Glasgow, Scotland and the shoot was completed in a start-to-end schedule that lasted 39 days. ‘Blind’ is produced by Sujoy Ghosh, who also present in the Scottish city during its shoot.

