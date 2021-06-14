Anita Hassanandani decides to bid adieu entertainment industry, says decision was taken long ago

Actress Anita Hassanandani, who gave birth to her child this year in February, has decided to bid adieu to the industry. The actress also said that her decision doesn't have to do anything with the pandemic and it was totally pre-decided.

Anita confirmed the news while speaking to a tabloid. She said that she decided long back to quit her acting career whenever she'll have a child and that she always wanted to embrace motherhood. She has also confirmed that the pandemic has nothing to do with her decision and she would have either way quit the industry. The actress wants to be at home with her kid and said that work is the last thing on her mind right now.

The actress further added she was doing some small amount work because of the contracts that she had signed with different brands. She is doing everything for social media and shooting at home taking all the necessary precautions and safety protocols. She concluded and said it's dicy that she will get back to a full-fledged TV show anytime soon.

