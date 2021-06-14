Anupamaa star Rupali Ganguly is back home to her boys almost after two months

Actress Rupali Ganguly is back in Mumbai after wrapping up her show Anupamaa's shoot in Silvassa. The show moved to Silvassa temporarily in a bio-bubble after the Maharashtra government suspended all the shoots in mid-April owing to the rising number of fresh Covid-19 cases.

The actress was missing her home and her boys – her husband and her son. As the government permitted the production houses to resume shoots in Mumbai, the actress was thrilled to be back home and meeting her boys. In an Instagram post, Rupali expressed her feelings about coming back home after almost 2 months.

Taking to her handle, the actress shared a couple of fun selfies with her husband Ashwin Verma and son Rudransh. Sharing the pictures, Rupali captioned them as, "Home is where the Heart is. ️Back Home with my Boys."

