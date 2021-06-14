Loki teaser confirms him as gender-fluid icon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Loki, the God of Mischief from the Marvel series Loki, is officially a gender-fluid icon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

The recently launched teaser from the series directed by Kate Herron, starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, have confirmation. The clips show Loki's Time Variance Authority file and lists 'FLUID' under the gender.

According to Entertainment Weekly, the director Kate Herron said, "I would say that details are marked in but it is something acknowledged," adding further, "He's gender fluid in the Norse mythology and the comics and it felt like an important thing to, as you say, make sure it's canon."

Tom Hiddleston first appeared in the Marvel movies Avengers as Loki in 2012, and died in 2018’s Avengers Infinity War. In 2019’s Avengers Endgame, Loki appeared again as the Avengers traveled back in time.

Loki premiered on June 9 on Disney+ Hotstar in India. It features the God of Mischief as he steps out of his brother’s shadow in a new series that takes place after the events of Avengers: Endgame. Tom Hiddleston returns as the title character, joined by Owen Wilson, Gugu Mbatha-Raw, Sophia Di Martino, Wunmi Mosaku and Richard E. Grant. Kate Herron directs Loki, and Michael Waldron is head writer.

