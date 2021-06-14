Loki teaser confirms him as gender-fluid icon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe

Loki, the God of Mischief from the Marvel series Loki, is officially a gender-fluid icon in the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
The recently launched teaser from the series directed by Kate Herron, starring Tom Hiddleston as Loki, have confirmation. The clips show Loki's Time Variance Authority file and lists 'FLUID' under the gender.
According to Entertainment Weekly, the director Kate Herron said, "I would say that details are marked in but it is something acknowledged," adding further, "He's gender fluid in the Norse mythology and the comics and it felt like an important thing to, as you say, make sure it's canon."
Tom Hiddleston first appeared in the Marvel movies Avengers as Loki in 2012, and died in 2018’s Avengers Infinity War. In 2019’s Avengers Endgame, Loki appeared again as the Avengers traveled back in time.
POV: You've just arrived at the TVA ???? Marvel Studios' #Loki starts streaming Wednesday on @DisneyPlus. pic.twitter.com/mZvuDUjbMy
— Marvel Studios (@MarvelStudios) June 6, 2021
