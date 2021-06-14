Sonu Sood poses with a fan who walked from Hyderabad to meet him; requests fans to not go to such extent

Over the past year, actor Sonu Sood has proved to be a messiah for thousands of people across the country. Ever since the nationwide lockdown was announced in 2020, Sonu had stepped on the field to help those in distress due to the pandemic. Fans and admirers of the actor have been showing their gratitude towards the actor with different gestures. Recently, a fan walked barefoot from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet him.

Sonu Sood took to his social media handle to share a happy picture with his fan who walked all the way from Hyderabad to meet him. In the post, Sood also mentioned how he also arranged for transportation for Venkatesh but he preferred to walk.

“Venkatesh, this boy walked barefoot all the way from Hyderabad to Mumbai to meet me, despite me making efforts to arrange some sort of transportation for him to come here. He is truly inspiring and has immensely humbled me,” Sood wrote along with the post.

“Ps. I, however, don’t want to encourage anyone to take the trouble of doing this, love you all,” he added.

Meanwhile, Sonu Sood and his team are relentlessly working towards helping people during the devastating second wave of the pandemic. He recently announced that he will set up oxygen plants across the country in almost 16-18 states.

