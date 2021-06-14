Shilpa Shetty flaunts her perfect figure in velvet crop top and skirt worth Rs. 46,000

Actress Shilpa Shetty Kundra who recently turned 46 this week, is back to her shoots. For the same, we are seeing her donning some stunningly outfits.

For the upcoming Super Dancer – Chapter 4 episode where she'll be celebrating her birthday, the actress posed in all black saree from Reeti Arneja's recent collection. The outfit featured a black saree skirt in makhmal base with zardosi embroidery and an attached palla. She paired it with a matching velvet crop top all worth Rs.46,000.

With this quirky piece, the actress went all glam as she accessorised her look with pair of oxidised earrings, bangles and nose pin. Keeping her kohl eyes bold and base all nude with soft red lips and hair open, she looked absolutely gorgeous in this black look.

On the work front, Shilpa Shetty will star in Nikamma and Hungama 2.

