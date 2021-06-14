Mayweather v Logan Paul hits over 1m PPV buys on Showtime

Exhibition match on course to generate more than US$50m.

The exhibition boxing fight between hall of famer Floyd Mayweather and YouTuber Logan Paul generated more than one million pay-per-view (PPV) buys on the US network Showtime, according to reports.

The bout, which went the full eight rounds with no announced winner, was priced at US$49.99, meaning it is projected to bring in over US$50 million.

While not a record in the US, it is still a healthy number for a PPV boxing event. It is made all the more impressive by the fact the bout took place between a fighter who has been retired for nearly four years and a social media star with one professional bout to his name.

Tyson Fury’s heavyweight rematch against Deontay Wilder in February 2020 pulled in approximately 1.2 million PPV buys, according to promoter Bob Arum.

Mayweather, a five-weight world champion, reportedly pocketed a guaranteed US$10 million for the Paul fight, plus 50 per cent of all PPV earnings. The 44-year-old has since described the event as “legalised bank robbery”.

Coverage of the fight was marred by technical difficulties, with viewers complaining Showtime’s streaming app crashed as the fight card started. It is reported that the bout on 6th June helped Showtime achieve its biggest day of new subscriptions since its over-the-top (OTT) service launched in 2015.

The reported PPV figure for Mayweather versus Paul also represents another financial success for exhibition boxing fights featuring social media influencers. Notably Jake Paul, the brother of Logan, claims his first round knockout of former Ultimate Fighting Championship (UFC) athlete Ben Askren in April did 1.3 million PPV buys, meaning it would have generated approximately US$65 million.

Other exhibition fights between ring legends have also performed well on PPV. December’s matchup between former undisputed heavyweight champion Mike Tyson and pound-for-pound great Roy Jones Jr raked in more than 1.6 million buys.