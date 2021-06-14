Mouni Roy is on fierce mode in black crop top and skirt worth Rs. 24,722

Bollywood actress Mouni Roy, who enjoys massive fan following, always makes sure to keep her fans updated. A day ago, Gold actress posed in all black co-ord set and she looked fiery.

These days, co-ords have become perfect summer outfit with comfort and class. They can give instant makeover to your simple and dull wardrobe. Taking style cues from the beautiful Mouni Roy on how amp up all-black look. She took on her Instagram handle to share a series of stunning pictures. She wore a black cropped shirt with lace detailing worth Rs. 9,171, and skirt worth Rs. 15,551. The whole set is for Rs. 24,722. Keeping the look subtle with kohled eyes and nude lips, she left her hair open.

The actress completed the look with pairing it with pair of black heels and black bag adding more glam with their edgy texture. She captioned the post, “Hallways. Context is err’ything . Here’s a none.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy will next be seen in Brahmastra alongside Alia Bhatt, Ranbir Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan.

