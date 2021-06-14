Dua Lipa enjoys her cowboy moment in red bikini top, checkered Miu Miu shirt, denim shorts and Burberry bag

Singer-songwriter and Grammy-winner Dua Lipa is obsessing over her new music video ‘Love Again’ which dropped last week. In the video, she is enjoying in a cow-print bikini top and riding a bull wearing a cowboy hat. It seems like the singer loves the style in real life too.

The singer posted few pictures on her Instagram in a cropped, checkered Miu Miu button-up shirt which she adorned with a red bikini top and mini denims shorts. Keeping her look simple and subtle, she kept her makeup minimal and hair tied in a ponytail.

To complete her cowboy look, she accessorised it with a pair of knee-high cowboy boots. She also opted for a pair of basic earrings and a Burberry Olympia bag for a very western-inspired look. She captioned the post, “Living the cowgirl moment.”

On the work front, Dua Lipa released her new music video ‘Love Again’ last week.

