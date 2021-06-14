GOT7’s Mark Tuan and model Winnie Harlow exude panache on alluring June 2021 cover of L’Officiel Philippines

What happens when two visual stunners come together? Well, they create magic. Singer-songwriter-producer Mark Tuan, also rapper in popular South Korean group GOT7, has been staying busy making content. He is back again with a stunning photoshoot with beautiful Canadian model Winnie Harlow for the June issue of L’Officiel Philippines.

The musician is seen flaunting his chic style. He is donning very classy outfits – all-black three piece suit to multicoloured checkered suit – flaunting his alluring charms and panache. He went retro with his wavy brown curls and the perm added a lot of glam to the whole look.

On the other hand, the stunning model Winnie Harlow makes a statemement in some very sultry looks – from colour blocking ensemble to all-black deep cut dress. She slayed each look. In the first look, she dons a green bodycon dress with cut-out at the elbow and silver embellished embroidery on the dress. Keeping her makeup subtle and hair open, she looked gorgeous.

Mark and Winnie Harlow have earlier worked together in a photoshoot for GQ Thailand along with BamBam back in 2019.

Meanwhile, Mark Tuan made his solo debut earlier this year with the song ‘One In A Million’ with Bangladeshi–American musician, electronic music producer, and DJ – Sanjoy!

