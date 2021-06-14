“Chellam sir has become nation sensation” – say Raj and DK on Uday Mahesh’s character in The Family Man 2

The Family Man 2 has been receiving an overwhelming response from the audience. The season dropped earlier this month and has managed to garner a lot of attention. It has also become the coolest meme material of 2021. There have been some hilarious memes made by netizens that are going viral on the internet. Out of all the iconic characters of the show, the character who has become the face of the meme this year is Chellam Sir played by Uday Mahesh.

Reacting to these memes, the makers of the show Raj Nidimoru and Krishna DK got candid withand reacted to some of the most viral memes. When showed one of the memes, the duo laughed and said, "I haven't seen this particular one, but Chellam has become a verb now. It's hilarious that people are replacing him with Google. I don't think so he caught on to it like yesterday or the day before yesterday. He has become a national sensation.”

They further added that, “As an actor, He wasn't aware about what's happening around him like until recently.”

Amazon Original Series marked the digital debut of South superstar Samantha Akkineni who joins the spectacular cast including Padma Shree recipient Manoj Bajpayee, Priyamani, along with incredible talents from across India, including Sharib Hashmi, Seema Biswas, Darshan Kumar, Sharad Kelkar, Sunny Hinduja, Shreya Dhanwantary, Shahab Ali, Vedant Sinha and Mahek Thakur.

