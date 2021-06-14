Memorable dialogues of The Family Man Season 2 – Part II

The Family Man Season 2 worked big time not just due to the topnotch script, direction and performances but also due to the hard-hitting and funny dialogues penned by Suparn S Varma (Tamil dialogues by Manoj Kumar Kalaivanan). Bollywood Hungama in this special feature brings to you 25 one-liners that we felt enhanced the impact.

13. "Red tapism ne hamari laga ke rakhi hai"

14. "If women started speaking out, all men would be in jail. And then, nobody would give us jobs"

15. "Teri life ko summarize karte karte maine apne aap ko depress kar diya hai yaar"

16. "Ghar ke sambar ki keemat bahar nikalke hi malum padta hai"

17. "Jab insaan jaanwaar ban jaata hai, toh jaanwar se bhi battar ho jaata hai. And when you mix it with politics, poora haivaan"

18. "Mard banne ka koi shauk nahi hai mujhe"

19. "Main na desh ke liye mar sakta hoon lekin yeh politics ke liye nahi yaar"

20. "Yeh dekh unknown number. Yeh biwi se zyada important hota hai. Tu uthayega yeh pakka. Mereko malum hai!"

21. "You can call me an a**hole anytime"

22. "I think JK is like a cockroach. Koi bhi situation survive kar jaayega"

23. "Sabka status update abhi chahiye tujjhe, b******d?"

24. "Jinhe jaan ki parwah nahi hoti, woh kuch zyada hi dangerous hote hai"

25. "Sir PM ne kaha hai ki bataiye desh aap ke liye kya kar sakta hai. Sir woh interest-free home loan ki baat kar loon PM se?"

Do you agree with our list? Which were your favourite dialogues? Do let us know in the comments section.

