‘Beast boy’ Vijay Deverakonda flaunts his toned muscles as he debuts in Dabboo Ratnani’s Calendar

Vijay Deverakonda has become the first south Indian actor to feature in ace photographer Dabboo Ratnani's coveted calendar. The actor makes his debut on the special calendar this year alongside some of the biggest names of the film industry.

On Monday evening, Dabboo Ratnani unveiled the final product from their shoot. In the picture, Vijay is seen flaunting his ripped body in a stained banyan and denim. He is sitting on a bike and striking an alluring pose.

Sharing the picture, Dabboo wrote on Instagram, “Sensational Debut Of ‘The Beast Boy’ @thedeverakonda”. Meanwhile, Vijay shared the same with the caption- “Your beast boy”.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Vijay Deverakonda (@thedeverakonda)

Taking to Dabboo Ratnani's Instagram page earlier today, Vijay revealed, "Namaste, I am Vijay Deverakonda. I am here in Mumbai shooting for Dabboo Ratnani's Calendar 2021. It was fun shooting for the calendar; it was fun, it was quick and I hope you all like it."

On the work front, Vijay Deverakonda will make his Hindi debut with Liger. He plays an MMA (mixed martial arts) expert in Liger. Actors Ramya Krishnan, Ronit Roy, Vishu Reddy, Aali, Makarand Desh Pandey, and Getup Srinu are the prominent cast of the film presented by Dharma Productions.

ALSO READ: Makers of Liger postpone teaser release; assure that Vijay Deverakonda will be seen in a never seen before avatar

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results