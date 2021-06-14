Khatron Ke Khiladi 11: Nikki Tamboli and Arjun Bijlani twin in whites in Cape Town

Khatron Ke Khiladi 11 has been a hot topic over the past few weeks. The contestants have been sharing a lot pictures and videos on social media apart from facing their fears and doing the daredevil stunts.

Recently, it was Nikki Tamboli and Arjun Bijlani who were twinning donning similar outfits. The post was shared by Nikki Tamboli on her Instagram where Arjun wore a muscle-fitted white shirt flaunting his biceps with blue acid-washed shade jeans.

On the other hand, Nikki wore same coloured jeans with a skinny fitted white cardigan with a turquoise coloured top inside it. Both of them were seen trying some really cool poses on a bright sunny day. The pictures reflect the fondness they have got for each other.

Sharing the post, Nikki captioned it as, "winning & winning @arjunbijlani."

