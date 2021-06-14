“I know that you are my guardian angel now”- Rhea Chakraborty pens a heartfelt note on Sushant Singh Rajput’s first death anniversary

On June 14, 2020, actor Sushant Singh Rajput passed away. He was found dead in his apartment in Mumbai. The case of his death is currently being investigated by the Central Bureau of Investigation(CBI). Actor Rhea Chakraborty, who was dating Rajput before his demise has been in the news for all the wrong reasons ever since his demise. She was even sent to jail for a month in an ongoing investigation by the Narcotics Control Bureau(NCB) in connection with Sushant’s death.

Today, on Sushant’s death anniversary, Rhea took to her social media handle and penned a note expressing her feelings for the late actor. Sharing a picture with Sushant, Rhea wrote, “There isn’t a moment where I believe that you aren’t here anymore. They said that time heals everything but you were my time and my everything. I know that you are my guardian angel now -watching me with your telescope from the moon and protecting me. I wait for you everyday to come pick me up, I look for you everywhere – I know you’re here with me(sic).”

“It breaks me everyday, then I think of you saying –“ you’ve got this bebu” and I carry on to the next day. A barrage of emotions cross my body everytime I think of you not being here . My heart aches to write this , my heart aches to feel anymore..There is no life without you ,you took the meaning of it with you. This void cannot be filled..Without you , I’m standing still..My sweet sunshine boy , I promise to give you ‘Malpua ‘everyday and read all the quantum physics books in this world- please come back to me(sic),” she further wrote.

“I miss you my best friend,my man ,my love..Bebu and putput forever♾ +1#mywholeheart(sic),” she concluded.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Rhea Chakraborty (@rhea_chakraborty)

ALSO READ: Sushant Singh Rajput on future of education- “Teach kids to deal with unknown situations, the future will see a lot of unknown situations”

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results